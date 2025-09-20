Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires 2,166 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

DSI opened at $125.02 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.