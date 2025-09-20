Sovran Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 87,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 218,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,611,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.86 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

