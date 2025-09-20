Sovran Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 104.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.