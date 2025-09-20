Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 713 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.5% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $438.72 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.12. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

