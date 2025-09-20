Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $945,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.