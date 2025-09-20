Sovran Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

