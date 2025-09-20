Sovran Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,445.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

