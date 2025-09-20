Sovran Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 279,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $916.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $954.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $33,338,265.26. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,792 shares of company stock valued at $41,066,150. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

