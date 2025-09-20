Sovran Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $2,002,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.