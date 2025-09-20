Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The company has a market cap of $876.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $130.74.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.