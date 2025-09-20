Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $75.11 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

