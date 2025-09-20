Sovran Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

