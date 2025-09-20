Sovran Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after acquiring an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 175,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.55.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $546.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.92. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.42 and a 1 year high of $571.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

