Sovran Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.21. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

