Sovran Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF $THLV

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THLV. J Hagan Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,563,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Thor Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,026,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter.

THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

THLV stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.85.

About THOR Equal Weight Low Volatility ETF

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

