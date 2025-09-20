Sovran Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF $FNDB

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of FNDB opened at $25.73 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

