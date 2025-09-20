Sovran Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $59.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

