Sovran Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,101,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 242,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $145.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $147.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.42.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.