Sovran Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,917.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7%

XSD opened at $318.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.77 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.90 and a 200-day moving average of $240.30.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

