Sovran Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $307.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $308.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

