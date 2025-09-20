Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

