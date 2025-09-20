Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

