Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $268.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

