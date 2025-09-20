Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF $MOO

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,307,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 97,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000.

MOO opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $76.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

