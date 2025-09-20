Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $105.65.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
