Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $105.65.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.