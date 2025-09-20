Sovran Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

RSP opened at $189.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

