Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 12,174 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Sovran Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,323.15. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

