Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 19,881 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,881 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

