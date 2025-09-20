Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 10.9%

PJUL opened at $45.53 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $944.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

