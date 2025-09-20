Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.