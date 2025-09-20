Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 4,104 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,722,000 after buying an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after buying an additional 1,226,527 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,454,373,000 after buying an additional 744,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,775,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,650,000 after buying an additional 398,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $383.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

