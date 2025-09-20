Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,958,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,924,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

