Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

