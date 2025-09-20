Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 6,602 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

