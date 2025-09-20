Sovran Advisors LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,206.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 678,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 2,330.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 336,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 320,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 299,472 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,048.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 195,418 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $31.00.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

