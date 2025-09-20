Sovran Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,444.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,570.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,232.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,985.57 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

