Sovran Advisors LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 331.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $317,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $513,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

DaVita Stock Down 0.2%

DVA stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

