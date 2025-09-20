Sovran Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,742 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,734.9% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,317,000 after acquiring an additional 892,547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.