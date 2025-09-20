SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1%

DIA opened at $462.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $464.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.