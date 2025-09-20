Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Update

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIKL opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 6.06% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

