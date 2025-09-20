Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprott
Sprott Price Performance
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.