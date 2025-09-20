SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $107.19 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

