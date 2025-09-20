Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SYRE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.26.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

