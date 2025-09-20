Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $184.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $155.18 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total value of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 56.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 422.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $4,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

