StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $60.13, but opened at $63.39. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. StepStone Group shares last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 349,969 shares traded.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In related news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,985.20. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,000. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,360 over the last three months. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,524,000 after purchasing an additional 481,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,495,000 after purchasing an additional 468,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,038,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,400,000 after purchasing an additional 438,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $17,018,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

