Stifel Canada Predicts Weaker Earnings for Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.00.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$34.62 and a 12 month high of C$46.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.48%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

