Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTAN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of -21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

In other news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total value of $354,966.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $602,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 93,748 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,455.40. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,869,438 shares of company stock worth $211,021,131. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.