Stock Repurchase Program Announced by Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Board of Directors

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.72 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

