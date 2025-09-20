Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 1,480,505 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average volume of 1,012,742 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Up 3.2%

AAPL stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.