Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in StepStone Group by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,985.20. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

